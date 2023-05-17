IN PHOTOS: Jackson Mahomes looks crushed in court hearing as sexual battery case takes new twist

Jackson Mahomes made a court appearance today in his sexual battery case, and his demeanor appeared to reflect his distress. He wore a gray suit and tie, initially entering the courtroom wearing sunglasses but later removing them.

Amidst the unfolding drama, new details emerged during the court proceedings. A redacted copy of the police filing was released by order of Johnson County District Judge Thomas Sunderland. According to court records, Mahomes has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional count of misdemeanor battery.

The affidavit states that on February 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Jackson Mahomes “grabbed [alleged victim, Aspen Vaughn] by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth.”The alleged victim has reportedly provided video evidence and witness statements that corroborate the assault.

He also allegedly pushed a 19-year old waiter twice and while apologizing said that he "shouldn't have to tell (the employee) twice to leave a room." Jackson Mahomes also reportedly told the employee that if he is in a room of the restaurant, that room is off limits.

As all the tawdry details were aired in public, Patrick Mahomes' brother looked rather shot of the general self confidence he carries himself with.

TPS @TotalProSports



totalprosports.com/nfl/jackson-ma… This is the look of a guy who knows he is getting some time. This is the look of a guy who knows he is getting some time.totalprosports.com/nfl/jackson-ma…

One friend of Jackson Mahomes denied permission to speak to him

During the court proceedings, one of Mahomes' friends sought permission to speak with him but was denied. Mahomes had requested that the no-contact orders be lifted for four of his friends who were witnesses in the case.

The judge granted permission for three of the friends to communicate with Mahomes, provided the case is not discussed among them. However, permission was denied for the fourth witness, who was formerly the step-daughter of one of the alleged victims. The judge sided with the state's objection, citing attempts by someone other than the alleged perpetrator to influence witnesses on the night of the incident.

KSHB 41 News @KSHB41



kshb.com/news/local-new… 1 out of 4 of Jackson Mahomes' friends must remain on a no-contact order with him after a bond modification hearing Tuesday. The state cited the friend having former familial ties with one of the alleged victims. 1 out of 4 of Jackson Mahomes' friends must remain on a no-contact order with him after a bond modification hearing Tuesday. The state cited the friend having former familial ties with one of the alleged victims.kshb.com/news/local-new…

Jackson Mahomes left the courtroom today without speaking to reporters. He is due to return to the court again in August as the case continues.

