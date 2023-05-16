Jackson Mahomes scandal: TikTok star's sexual battery case receives fresh update with probable cause documents

Jackson Mahomes' 2023 has been marred by scandals and controversy. Patrick Mahomes' brother was jailed earlier this month after a restaurant owner accused him of sexual assault. New legal documents offer light on horrific facts of Mahomes' case as his court hearings take center stage.

According to a redacted copy of the affidavit, the TikTok star grabbed the accuser, Asper Vaughn, by the throat and attempted to kiss her without consent in her own office. Furthermore, Jackson apparently asked Vaughn to not mention the incident to anyone.

The document even detailed an incident of Jackson shoving an employee who was trying to retrieve his water bottle. Eventually, the employee had to get through Jackson to get his bottle. Furthermore, Jackson seems to have offended Vaughn on multiple occasions:

“He then grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth,” the document read. "[Redacted] did not consent to this and is over the age of 16. She pushed the defendent away".

Jackson proceeded to grab her again before she eventually left. Servers at the venue confirmed there were marks on her neck that confirmed the alleged incident. In fact, Jackson even tried to convince her he could do 'wonders' for her business.

The document also recounts Jackson Mahomes' alleged apology to the staff member he shoved:

"The defendent attempted to apologize later to [redacted] but also told him that he shouldn't have to tell [redacted] twice to leave a room and that if he is in a room in the restaurant, it is off limits".

Jackson Mahomes' restaurant video went viral during his arrest

Weeks before his arrest, Vaughn had released security footage of Jackson kissing her without consent.

𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: Footage of the February 23rd incident that led to Jackson Mahomes’ arrest.https://t.co/XtjCZv40WZ

As per Vaughn, she tried to push Jackson Mahomes away. Her previous quotes line up with the document, which claims that Mahomes kissed her three times.

"Hhe proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

That being said, Jackson Mahomes was a friend of Vaughn's stepdaughter. The 40-year-old restaurant owner has even posted about the two on her Facebook account. Born and raised in Atlanta, she currently lives in KC and runs Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge, located in Overland Park.

She even worked at places like Jean-Georges, Le Bernardin, and Gramercy Tavern before launching her own venture.

The Mahomes family is yet to comment on the matter.

