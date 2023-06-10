In Photos: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush attempts to summon 2023 season with throwbacks galore

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, can't wait for the new NFL season to begin.

The Buffalo Bills played tremendously last year. However, they could not show strength in the Divisional round and lost against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Poyer, who recently signed an extension with the team, will play again this season. Hence, his wife expressed her excitement by uploading a TikTok video on her official account. She captioned her post:

"I can't wait for football season."

In the video, Rachel Bush compiled several mini clips from throughout the 2022 season. In one of the clips, the couple shared a loving kiss, while in the other, Rachel showed her husband celebrating on the field. She also donned a crystal-studded blazer that had Poyer's jersey number (21) printed on it.

Rachel Bush reacted to her husband re-signing with the Bills while setting herself apart from other football wives

As mentioned previously, the AFC franchise presented Poyer with a contract extension of two-year which he accepted. The contract was described as team-friendly, as The Buffalo News reported that Poyer's contract will fetch him a maximum of $14.5 million along with incentives over a period of two years.

Before re-signing with the Bills, the 32-year-old wanted to test the water in the free agency. However, the announcement of his re-signing with his former team brought joy to Bush. She expressed her gratitude, but also made a deliberate effort to distinguish herself from other football wives.

Rachel @Rachel__Bush I LOVE being my own person not just a football wife. I could never just be someone’s wife and take fame from that lol not in my DNA. Buffalo you’re great. I LOVE the love you show Jord !! But that’s HIM not me 🫶🏽 Rachel @Rachel__Bush When I interact with fans from other sports teams etc that’s because I’m my OWN person. My own following. Football wife came AFTER that lol and always will. I love y’all but if you’re being sensitive please stop. I’m not here to please only you. Let my husband do that lol When I interact with fans from other sports teams etc that’s because I’m my OWN person. My own following. Football wife came AFTER that lol and always will. I love y’all but if you’re being sensitive please stop. I’m not here to please only you. Let my husband do that lol And straight upI LOVE being my own person not just a football wife. I could never just be someone’s wife and take fame from that lol not in my DNA. Buffalo you’re great. I LOVE the love you show Jord !! But that’s HIM not me🫶🏽 twitter.com/Rachel__Bush/s… And straight up ⬆️ I LOVE being my own person not just a football wife. I could never just be someone’s wife and take fame from that lol not in my DNA. Buffalo you’re great. I LOVE the love you show Jord !! But that’s HIM not me ❤️🫶🏽 twitter.com/Rachel__Bush/s…

Bush had once called out other sports wives via Twitter. Even though it was a casual take on sports wives, the comments came at a time when Tom Brady and his former supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, were headed for a divorce. She said:

"I will never understand the wives that get angry when their man is out there being active and playing sports lol. I love that my man has a hobby and golfs. 1000 other things they could be doing that you wouldn’t like so just be happy and enjoy the sports."

While she never directly gave advice to the former Victoria's Secret model, fans quickly came to know that Bush was probably throwing a quip at Brady's ex-wife. That is because the former NFL power couple was experiencing tension.

Additionally, they thought so because the 25-year-old never shied away from expressing her bold and unfiltered opinions on the internet with her fans.

