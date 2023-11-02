IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's stunning birthday shoot leaves Bills star swooning

Rachel Bush, the wife of the Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, celebrated her birthday on November 1. Bush posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account.

The model, who turned 26, held a small dessert and munched on raspberry. In one of the pictures, she wore a black bodysuit and matching sunglasses as she held up two burning candles shaped in the numbers "2" and "6."

The caption of the post was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just enjoying my 20s."

The football safety was amazed to see her pictures and wrote:

“These are 😍😍🔥 ❗️Happy birthday my love enjoy your day.”

Image Credit: Rachel Bush's Instagram post's comment section

Rachel Bush often posts pictures of her lavish vacations and stunning outfits on social media. She is also known for expressing her political stance without any holdback.

Rachel Bush spoke on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Bush shared her thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict, stating that there were no wars during Donald Trump's presidency. While she offered her condolences and prayers for those who were affected by the conflict, she wrote:

"We has no wars with Trump in office. As a nation, we had respect with Trump in office. Of course the timing of these ongoing issues just happen to be aligning perfectly with the upcoming election. But I do hope you all remember what a strong nation looks like when run properly."

Known for her outspokenness on social media, this was not the first time she talked in support of the former president. Bush had previously expressed support for Trump when a charity golf tournament at a Donald Trump-affiliated golf course was canceled.

Utilizing her platform, she has addressed various political and social issues, such as taxation and the lack of government transparency in allocating funds.

In addition to her advocacy work, she shares her experiences attending the Bills games and documenting her travels.