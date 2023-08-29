In Photos: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush turns heads on Greece vacation

Rachel Bush, the popular Instagram model, was seen showing off her famous curves and stylish outfits on a lavish vacation to Greece.

The owner of the skincare brand is off to the country of intellectual philosophers and pristine beaches. Greece has been one of the most beloved spots for many sports personalities and their wives and girlfriends.

Bush wore a busty brown dress in her posts and received compliments from her Instagram fans. She has been enjoying her time in Europe, previously relaxing in Switzerland and spending time in Hawaii.

Bush has been touring Europe while her husband prepares for the upcoming NFL season.With the regular season starting on September 7th, the Buffalo Bills' first game is on September 11th against the New York Jets.

Rachel Bush faces criticism from fans for defying claims related to cosmetic procedures

Rachel Bush, spouse of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, found herself amidst a storm of controversy after asserting that she has refrained from any cosmetic interventions.

However, these declarations were met with skepticism from fans who perceived her statements as misleading, given what they perceived as discernible indications of surgical enhancements. The prevailing sentiment among fans is that Rachel's aesthetic alterations have left an undeniable imprint.

In particular, accusations were levied regarding the utilization of cosmetic procedures such as eyelash extensions, Botox fillers, and hair extensions. These assertions have contributed to an ongoing debate about the authenticity of her appearance.

Compounding matters, Rachel Bush's skincare brand, LeaLa Natural Skincare, did not escape the critical lens of public scrutiny. The brand faced its own share of criticism, adding an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse surrounding Rachel and her perceived image choices.

As the debate unfolds, Rachel finds herself navigating the intersection of personal choices, public perception, and the ever-evolving dynamics of beauty standards in the modern era.

