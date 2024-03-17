IN PHOTOS: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin celebrates 30th birthday with exotic tropical getaway

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, turned 30 years old on February 11, 2024, which also happened to be the same day as the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl LVIII. Although her official birthday was weeks ago, the fashion designer finally took time to officially celebrate her birthday with her husband and friends.

Kristin Juszczyk shared photos of a trip they took to Saint Barth recently to celebrate her big day. The collage of photos included some of the fun she and her group of friends had. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire were one of the couples on the trip as well.

Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram caption read:

"Celebrated entering my next decade of life with my favorite people by my side. I already know I'm going to love my 30s!!"

Kristin Juszczyk shared a photo alongside her husband. Another showed that the group celebrated at a club in Saint Barth and the sign read "Kristin Juice."

Kristin Juszczyk celebrated her 30th birthday with a tropical vacation.

Kristin Juszczyk has had a busy last few months, as her fashion design business has taken off ever since Taylor Swift arrived at a Kansas City Chiefs game in her custom jacket. She has since gained NFL licensing rights and expects to make her business even bigger in the future.

Kyle Juszczyk restructured contract with San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is an integral part of the squad's offense. The 49ers restructured Juszczyk's contract this week, which now keeps him under contract through the next two seasons and frees up salary cap space.

The news was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported that the contract move gives the 49ers another $1.75 million in space.

The 49ers' fullback now has a new two-year contract worth $9.1 million. His base pay for 2024 is now $1.2 million, plus a signing bonus of $1.896 million and further bonuses.

Kyle Juszczyk's salary for the 2025 NFL season will be $4.1 million and comes with a $1.8 million signing bonus.