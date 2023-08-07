IN PHOTOS: Lamar Jackson shows off stunning stomach tattoo ahead of preseason matchup against Eagles

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson got more ink before the 2023 NFL preseason starts. No Pain By Ganga did the former NFL Most Valuable Player’s stomach and chest tattoos.

The composite tattoo featured the word “Family” in cursive font. It also showed his name and his mother’s, Felicia Jones. While Jackson doesn’t have an agent, his mother has been his adviser during contract negotiations.

Lamar Jackson’s new tattoo, courtesy of No Pain by Ganga. (Image credit: new_era8 on Instagram)

Jackson’s elaborate tattoo also includes the word “Truzz” and the bible verse Psalm 133:1, which reads:

“How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.”

The bible verse is inside a circle and held by two hands. It’s part of a tree with extensive roots. The design also includes the Serenity Prayer, which states:

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Lamar Jackson’s new tattoo also features wings and three angels covering their ears, eyes, and mouth.

Here’s a video on how No Pain by Ganga created this masterpiece.

The new tattoo could motivate Jackson to do well in the 2023 NFL season. The former Louisville standout has much to prove after injuries shortened his 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Lamar Jackson’s mega-extension bestows a heavier burden

After a drama-filled offseason, Jackson finally got paid. From getting a non-exclusive franchise tag to publicly sharing his trade request, both parties agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract. That deal made him the league’s highest-paid quarterback, edging Jalen Hurts’ five-year, $255 million extension.

However, Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension three months after Jackson signed his contract. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is now the NFL’s highest-paid player with a $52.5 million annual average compensation.

Jackson’s mega-deal includes $185 million in guaranteed money and a $72.5 million signing bonus. He will receive a $7.5 million base salary this year and a $22.15 million cap hit.

His base salary will increase to $14.25 million in 2024 and $20.25 million in 2025. The All-Pro play caller will receive $51.25 million in 2026 and 2027. The contract also comes with a no-trade clause. He will also receive a no-tag clause after the 2027 season.

Jackson became the first NFL quarterback to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons after tallying 1,005 in 2020. That number followed his MVP season, wherein he collected 1,205 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

He also has a 63.7 career completion percentage. Last year, he led the Baltimore Ravens to eight victories before a season-ending sprained PCL injury.

The Ravens lost three of their last five games without him. While the Ravens made the playoffs at 10-7, the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated them during the Wild Card Round.

This time, Lamar Jackson has more help after the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers during the offseason.