IN PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly captures fun Disneyland Florida trip with kids

While the Los Angeles Rams prepared for a week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, quarterback Matthew Stafford's family enjoyed a cozy get-together in Florida. Matthew's wife Kelly Stafford visited her siblings Jenny and Chad earlier this week, and the whole Hall family made a trip to Disneyland recently.

On Friday, Stafford updated her Instagram story with pictures from her trip to Disneyland with kids and her siblings. In one picture, Kelly can be seen posing alongside sister Jenny. Moreover, Kelly also reshared Jenny's Instagram stories featuring a handful of family pictures from the theme park.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly captures fun Disneyland Florida trip with kids (Credits: @kbstafford89 Instagram)

Kelly's adorable family snapshots came almost a day after she revealed suffering from a stomach infection. Kelly shared a picture of herself in which she could be spotted looking sick as the podcaster rested his face on the bed. In the caption, Kelly wrote:

"When you're on an amazing vacation with your whole fam and your kid passes the 24 bug to you."

Kelly Stafford opened up about dedicating her life to Matthew Stafford's NFL career

Since his college football years, Kelly has been a huge support pillar for Matthew Stafford. The podcaster host has dedicated a good number of years to the quarterback's NFL career and opened up about the same in last Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast.

"Well if we talk about losing yourself like, yeah, last 16 years of my life or the last eight if you break it up, have revolved around a sport and the man I love playing that sport. And all of a sudden, you get taken away by the things surrounding the everyday life of his life." (7:04)

"I just kind of meshed with what I was supposed to be doing or what I thought was helpful to him and you lose yourself real quick. I literally go, like, 16 years ago, I was 19. I'm going, 'Where did this time go?' If I am looking at it, yes, we have been blessed," Kelly added.

Matthew Stafford married Kelly in 2015. During the initial days of her marriage with the Rams star, Kelly avoided major social media activity. Kelly Stafford recently confessed to having felt "dirty" about using the quarterback's fame for her own social media growth.

