Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly provides dejected health update after 'amazing' family vacation

As Matthew Stafford prepares for the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 12 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, his family is enjoying a vacation in Orlando. On Wednesday, the quarterback's wife Kelly Stafford revealed taking kids to a family get-together in Florida.

However, the vacation turned upside down for Kelly. "The Morning After" podcast host has found herself in a major health crisis as she is suffering from a stomach flu. On Thursday, Kelly took to her Instagram story to reveal getting the "24 bug" from one of her daughters.

"When you're on an amazing vacation with your whole fam and your kid passes the 24 bug to you,” Kelly said via Instagram.

Kelly Stafford provides dejected health update after 'amazing' family vacation (Image Source: Kelly/Instagram)

Along with the caption, Kelly Stafford attached a picture of her in which she can be seen resting on the bed. Kelly's health update came less than a day after she revealed husband Matthew's overwhelming reaction to meeting her massive joint family for the first time.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about QB's overwhelming reaction to first meeting with family

Matthew Stafford was totally unaware of how big a family Kelly had until he met them for the first time. According to Kelly Stafford, the quarterback's reaction was totally unexpected, as he got overwhelmed and locked himself inside a room.

Kelly recalled the moment during Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast and said:

"One of the first times Matthew met my family, we are all gathered in my home, and I don't think he realizes how many people are in my family. So when we have a cookout there's 60 people there and it is all family. So you know he is out there meeting everybody and all of a sudden I turn around he's gone. I'm like what the hell?"

"And this is again like the first time my family met Matthew, not my family but the extended family. So I'm looking around and I knock on the door, he's staying in and it's locked. Like what the f**k. I walk in and he's like, 'I just needed five minutes' and I go 'What are you talking about.' My family rules!" (1:57)

Before recalling Matthew Stafford's first overwhelming meet-up with her family, Kelly confessed having felt "dirty" for using her husband's fame for social media during her initial years of marriage.

