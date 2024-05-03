In Photos: Micah Parsons enjoys Great Wall of China trip 

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons is currently taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China. Parsons recently hosted a youth football camp with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Beijing.

After hosting a group of young athletes, the 24-year-old took a sightseeing tour of one of the seven wonders of the world: the Great Wall of China. On Thursday, Parsons shared a collage of photos on Instagram that he captioned, "Love and Peace."

Micah Parsons shared photos of his journey up the Great Wall of China while taking in the sights.

Micah Parsons on a trip to the Great Wall of China.

He also included photos of a breathtaking sunset that he witnessed from the Great Wall of China.

Additional photos of Parsons' trip to China.

The edge rusher's visit to China comes as the Dallas Cowboys are holding voluntary workouts. Parsons is one of multiple key players on the Cowboys roster awaiting a contract extension with the team.

Micah Parsons' brother calls out Jerry Jones amid contract extension wait

Jerry Jones, the longtime Dallas Cowboys owner, stated that he was "All in" this offseason after the team's surprising loss in the wild-card round to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys fanbase assumed this meant Jones would do anything and everything to assemble a roster that would break their Super Bowl drought, which spans 28 years.

As offseason workouts are now underway, the Cowboys have yet to make any major moves in free agency or trades. In fact, key players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Zack Martin are all waiting for contract extensions.

Parsons' brother, Terrance Parsons Jr., let his feelings on the subject known last week in a comment on X. After the Detroit Lions announced they had extended wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the edge rusher's brother called out Jerry Jones:

"Lmfaooo but we waiting on leaves to fall. Jerry break out that checkbook."

Calling for Jerry Jones to 'break out his checkbook' likely won't get any players signed quickly. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is currently holding out from voluntary workouts and isn't expected to return until he receives a contract extension. Meanwhile, quarterback Dak Prescott has said that while he wants to stay in Dallas, he is open to offers after the 2024 NFL season.