IN PHOTOS: Michael Penix Jr's girlfriend Olivia Carter drops snaps from Jamaica vacay

Michael Penix Jr. and his girlfriend are taking a much-needed vacation just before he kicks off his NFL career. The newly drafted Atlanta Falcons quarterback and Olivia Carter jetted off to Jamaica to spend a few days by the water.

Carter shared a few photos in an Instagram post on Sunday from Montego Bay, Jamaica. The couple appeared to be having a fun vacation together while taking in the sights and sounds of the island.

"ohh but I’m here now baby."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her Instagram post, Olivia Carter shared snapshots of herself and Penix. The couple posed for a few photos together while also getting a few pictures of each other.

Olivia Carter and Michael Penix enjoying their vacation in Jamaica.

The former Washington Huskies quarterback enjoyed a drink while on the beach. The couple also got to take in the beautiful blue water and the palm tree-lined beach.

Additional photos from the trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Michael Penix Jr. will officially kick off his NFL career next week when he reports to rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Penix Jr. shared appreciation post for girlfriend Olivia Carter

Michael Penix Jr. overcame multiple injuries through the first few years of his collegiate career. He then transferred to the University of Washington where he revitalized his football career and became a Heisman Trophy finalist and then a first-round draft pick.

When he heard his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, he had the support and love from his friends and family surrounding him, which included his girlfriend, Olivia Carter.

"I forever want you next to me."

He added a few photos of the couple on NFL draft day from his home in Tampa Bay. As well as a photo of the couple on their way to Atlanta for the first time to meet with the Falcons.

Penix met the former collegiate soccer player after transferring to Washington, which is Carter's home state. The two debuted their relationship on social media on Christmas Day last year and she has since shown her support for him and his NFL endeavors in the last few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback