IN PHOTOS: NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti drops pics from luxurious Italy vacay

NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti has taken some time off during the offseason to enjoy a European vacation. The NFL Network reporter has been documenting her summer vacation in Italy on her Instagram page.

The 31-year-old has been documenting her stops throughout Italy for the past week, which has included a stop in Capri. In her photos, you can see her taking in the sights by land and sea that included a trip on a yacht. She showed that not even a little rain will stop her fun.

On Tuesday, she posted photos on her Instagram story that show she made a stop at the Fendi offices. The Italian luxury fashion house was started in Rome, Italy. Taylor Bisciotti showed where the fashion comes to life in her photos. She even said that at the Fendi offices, visitors can see sketches and try on samples.

The NFL reporter then documented other stops throughout her day, which included consuming espresso martinis.

The NFL reporter made stops in Milan — where she apparently visited the Prada fashion house — Capri and now Rome. Definitely the best way to see the beautiful European country.

Where did Taylor Bisciotti work before NFL Network?

Taylor Bisciotti has become a well-known personality on NFL Network. She has worked NFL games as a sideline reporter and has also worked the NFL Honors Awards and the NFL Draft. She has also started a widely popular NFL based podcast called "Let's Catch Up" in which she interviews players and others in the league.

Before her work at NFL Network, she began as a host for Sporting News, covering different sports. The reporter also worked as a sideline reporter for the SEC — covering college football — and ESPN.

She was born and raised in the Atlanta area and then attended the University of Georgia. As a student there, she double majored in Broadcast Journalism and Business Marketing. She didn't set her sights on a career in sports journalism until later in her college years.

Her first internship in college was with WUSA9 in Washington D.C., where she discovered her love for covering sports. This led to the kickoff of her pursuing a career in sports journalism.

