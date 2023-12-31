IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey cherish festive family moments to wrap up 2023

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and fiancee Olivia Culpo spent Christmas night at Levi's Stadium. Since then, the couple has been able to spend plenty of quality time with their families.

Culpo took to Instagram to share photos of their recent family time during the holiday season. Photos of the couple and their family celebrating Christmas while also taking in the 49ers game last Monday night were all included in the collage.

My people ♥️

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's dog even got in on the holiday spirit and dressed up for the occasion. Culpo's parents and younger sister Sophia, were also in San Francisco to celebrate the holiday.

Christian McCaffrey's mom believes Olivia Culpo can stop 49ers losing streak

It's no secret that athletes can be very superstitious, whether it's their gameday routine or the clothes they wear. It's no different for the McCaffrey family, which consists of all athletes. Christian McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, who played soccer collegiately, had a way to get the team back in the win column after the Christmas night loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Lisa texted the running back's fiancee, Olivia Culpo, and told her it was because they hadn't taken their usual pyramid photo before the game. The text exchange was posted by Culpo in a now-expired story on Instagram.

Lisa McCaffrey: "I will buy you any crazy designer tennis shoe you want for next game. We have to do a pyramid. I had three people text me that's why we lost. Or I'll carry your nice shoes so you can switch them out after the pyramid. Sorry but it's for the team."

Olivia Culpo: "I'm laughing so hard" Anything for the W!!"

Lisa McCaffrey clearly believes it was Olivia Culpo's lack of sensible footwear that prevented the pyramid photo from happening. Which in turn caused the 49ers to lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers will be on the road on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders. If the entire family is in attendance, there is no doubt the photo will happen.