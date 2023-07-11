IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey turn heads at Dolce & Gabbana's Italy show

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey never fail to show up in the most stylish clothes. The power couple looked dapper when they arrived at the annual Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event in Italy.

They had a memorable date night together and a relaxing week in Italy. Olivia, as always, did not forget to share the most memorable moments from the show with her fans.

She uploaded a series of pictures from the Borgo Egnazia hotel that instantly attracted attention. The former Miss Universe wore a black romper that was heavily covered in shiny studs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her fiancee, the San Francisco 49ers tight end, opted for a dark suit and white shirt that made him look sharp as a knife.

Olivia Culpo posed with musician Annita and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio. The pair also snapped a picture with Simon Huck and his husband, Phil Riportella.

Although the dress was a designer one and impressed many, there were still some who did not like the romper. They felt as if the bottom of it looked like a "diaper."

Fans disliked Olivia Culpo's choice of romper.

Fans wrote their reactions under Culpo's post.

Culpo and McCaffrey recently threw an engagement party, which was attended by family members and close friends. The party was a hit even though the model faced issues with the "world's tightest dress."

Before that, they had been spending their summer vacation in Rhode Island, Culpo's hometown. Both of them were happy to see their family and played a competitive game of pickleball while enjoying a delicious luncheon.

Olivia Culpo encountered mishap at airport

When the two were in Italy, they did not stop themselves from sharing all the beautiful sights they were seeing.

They gave fans an inside look at the places they were traveling to. Culpo and McCaffrey especially wanted to share the time when she misplaced her luggage because of some sort of mishap.

"If you're traveling this summer, I highly recommend putting AirTags in your luggage, carry ons, etc," she wrote in a later story. "Having AirTags this time made it so much easier to track down and if you're traveling to Europe you already know the drill with luggage getting lost."

Even though they lost their luggage for a few moments, they did not lose each other's support and found the solution to the problem.

Poll : 0 votes