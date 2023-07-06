In Photos: Olivia Culpo kicks off vacation post engagement party with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey enjoyed a dreamy engagement party with their near and dear ones. After wrapping up their fun party, Culpo and McCaffrey, along with their friends, kicked off an energetic vacation.

The former Miss Universe posted several pictures from her high-spirited outing with her friends. Culpo was seen soaking up the sun and gossiping with her fans on a boat. Her younger sister, Sophia, also clicked pictures of her jubilant friends, who looked like they were having the time of their lives.

In one of the pictures, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pouted in a playful manner with her husband-to-be lying down on a floating mat with his friends. She called the group of men "models."

Olivia Culpo, CMC, and her sisters kicked off an energetic vacation after throwing an engagement party (Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story).

Sophia then shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she tagged Olivia and wrote "vacation mode." The influencer also uploaded a picture of herself with Olivia and a friend. In the picture, Olivia and Sophia beamed.

Lastly, fans also saw Olivia Culpo with heaps of boxes of pizza, for which she got called an "MVP" by Sophia.

Image Credit: Sophia Culpo's Instagram Story

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey threw a spectacular engagement party

After getting engaged in April, the couple decided to arrange a party for their family and close friends. The couple shared their happiness with an all-white party and shared beautiful pictures of themselves.

The model and the NFL star athlete looked beautiful with each other. The caption of her post was:

"Thank you God for the love of my life."

While preparing for the party, Culpo shared that she experienced an embarrassing moment, but her fiancee was there to help her with her problem.

In a series of adorable photos, Christian and Olivia were captured sharing sweet moments together. The pictures showcased them sharing a kiss, dancing, and posing next to a beautiful tiered cake.

Christian also showed his love by reposting Olivia's pictures on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

