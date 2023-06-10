Olivia Culpo attended FRWD's pop-up grand opening in Los Angeles. There, she showed why she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

FRWD is a brand where top model Kendall Jenner serves as the creative director. She hosted a private event in order to celebrate the very first in-person FWRD shopping experience. The fiancee of Christian McCaffrey was invited to the exclusive event, where she did not miss serving bold looks.

The 31-year-old wore a black, textured Maison Alaa dress. It was a halter-neck dress with a thick band around the neck. The dress was also backless with a side split that showed off her toned legs. Culpo's hair was tied in a slick ponytail, and she completed her gorgeous look with tie-up high heels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her stunning looks garnered thousands of compliments from her loving fans. They especially admired how well the black color suited her.

Olivia Culpo wished Chiristian McCaffrey by posting a wholesome video

The San Francisco 49ers running back and the pageant queen announced their engagement a few months ago. The couple posted their pictures on Instagram, but fans wanted to know more about their special day. Hence, along with wishing her soon-to-be husband a happy birthday, she also completed their fans' wish.

Olivia Culpo posted her engagement video from April and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much @christianmccaffrey"

The couple met in 2019 when the former Carolina Panthers RB liked a picture of his future girlfriend. Although their dating rumors were not definite, they were spotted vacationing together in Mexico. From then on, fans regularly spotted her at Panthers games.

It was on Valentine's Day in 2020 that the two made their relationship official on Instagram. She shared an endearing post with a caption that read:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world."

McCaffrey was not the first NFL athlete Culpo had dated. From 2016 to 2018, she was romantically involved with the two-time Super Bowl winner, Danny Amendola. However, their relationship was not ideal, as Olivia Culpo had opened up about the receiver doing "horrible" things during their relationship. Even though she promised herself that she would never again date an athlete, she ended up making and exception for Christian McCaffrey.

Poll : 0 votes