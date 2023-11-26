IN PHOTOS: Pat McAfee and wife Samantha celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter Kenzie

Retired NFL punter and current analyst Pat McAfee enjoyed the Thanksgiving Day festivities with his wide Samantha McAfee and their toddler, daughter Mackenzie. Samantha shared photos on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"This time last year we were surprising our family with a gender reveal.. what a year makes! So much to be thankful for this year. These two humans are my whole world! Happy Thanksgiving everybody! I hope you enjoy some good food and football!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Thanksgiving Day celebrations at the McAfee household were particularly special as it was their first with daughter Kenzie. The couple had multiple traumatic experiences in their attempts to become parents, including miscarriages and Samantha having her Fallopian Tube surgically removed due to complications. In a post dating back to November 2021, Samantha revealed:

“We found out I was pregnant again a few weeks ago. We had to start monitoring it instantly [because] of my past with ectopic pregnancy. Last year we had an ectopic pregnancy resulting in internal bleeding and removal of my right Fallopian tube. So my doctor had me getting my blood tested every 48 hours to watch my HGC levels and vaginal ultrasounds every four days for the past three weeks to try to find the pregnancy."

Expand Tweet

Samantha revealed the couple eventually had to make the tough decision to terminate the pregnancy.

Having gone through unimaginable difficulties in fulfilling their dream of becoming parents, McAfee and wife were undoubtedly thankful to be able to celebrate the holiday with their child.

Who is Pat McAfee's wife, Samantha McAfee?

Pat McAfee with wife Samantha McAfee and daughter Mackenzie McAfee

Pat McAfee and wife Samantha have been married since 2019. The couple had been in a relationship for years before tying the knot. McAfee went all out when proposing to Samantha, renting out a helicopter and taking her on a lunch date near a waterfall.

Expand Tweet

While McAfee runs his wildly successful podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and also is an analyst on ESPN's College Football Game Day, Samantha runs a non-profit organization called 'Fur the Brand' which she founded. Her non-profit organization provides financial aid for pets with cancer.

Samantha gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Mackenzie Lynn McAfee, on May 4th, 2023.