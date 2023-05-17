In Photos: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling is the new adorable interrupter during workouts

While Brittany Mahomes dons several hats, she never forgets her responsibility to her daughter, Sterling. Sometimes, she has to multi-task to check more boxes on her to-do list, like working out while looking after her precious toddler.

However, Sterling seems to be enjoying what her mother is doing, as shown by the screenshots taken from Brittany’s latest Instagram story. The first photo shows Brittany lifting dumbbells while keeping her daughter in place between her legs. She captioned the reel with:

“How every workout here goes now.”

Brittany Mahomes does her workout while attending to her daughter, Sterling Skye. (Image credit: Instagram.com/brittanylynne)

She also shared a video of Sterling trying to wear an exercise band. A cute conversation between mother and daughter ensued as Brittany asked her:

“Did you figure it out?”

Sterling responded, which Brittany decoded as:

“You need help, please?”

Sterling said yes before Brittany asked again:

“What are you trying to do? You need to put it down on your foot?”

After Sterling politely said yes, her mother replied:

“Okay, because you said ‘Please.’”

Sterling Skye Mahomes tries to figure out the exercise band. (Image credit: Instagram.com/brittanylynne)

As Brittany keeps herself in shape and cares for her children, Patrick Mahomes is preparing for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be added pressure on the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player because they are also the defending Super Bowl champions. They will have the 16th most challenging strength of schedule this season, per NFL Research.

Brittany Mahomes is a fitness professional

Before becoming a mother to Sterling Skye, Brittany Mahomes became a certified personal trainer. She even started Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019, using her kinesiology degree from the University of Texas Tyler.

She also played professional soccer for Iceland’s UMF Afturelding/Fram a month before Patrick Mahomes became the tenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Prior to that, she was a soccer player for her college alma mater as well.

Brittany is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League. Her husband joined the team’s ownership group later on.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes met when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. He proposed to her at a suite in Arrowhead Stadium the day he received his Super Bowl LIV title ring.

They got married on March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii, and welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, last November.

This month, the couple has been all over the news due to their appearances at the Met Gala, the Kentucky Derby, and the Miami Grand Prix.

