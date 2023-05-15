IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany celebrate Mother's Day, visiting KC Current's soccer game

While it's still the NFL offseason, Patrick Mahomes decided to celebrate Mother's Day in a very locally flavored way.

On Sunday afternoon, cameras at Children's Mercy Park spotted the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, his wife Brittany, and their daughter Sterling Skye watching a game of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Mahomes and Sterling channeled their inner fan by wearing team jerseys (and a matching hat and color-coordinated bow respectively). Brittany, though, opted to keep it simple with a red dress under a white jacker and white sneakers.

A look at Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' roles in Kansas City Current

The Mahomes couple were more than happy spectators in the game. As it turns out, Brittany is a part-owner of the team.

The Current were founded in 2021 under the placeholder name Kansas City NWSL, when a group led by Angie and Chris Long bought the assets of Utah Royals FC from Dell Loy Hansen and launched an expansion team. Brittany, who had played soccer collegiately and professionally before becoming a fitness trainer, was part of the ownership group.

This year, ahead of the ongoing season, Patrick Mahomes joined his wife in the ownership group. In a press release, Brittany said of his acceptance as a team owner:

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner. He has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."

Brittany Mahomes celebrates first Mother's Day since expanding family

On the same day, Brittany posted a series of photos on Instagram celebrating her first Mother's Day since welcoming her son Patrick III aka "Bronze" nine months ago.

She posted on Instagram:

"Mom. Part of my purpose and my main priority. These two have impacted my life, and I cherish every last second with them. They make all my days the best days. Never could I have imagined having two of the most perfect little additions to our family.

"I love them beyond anything I could ever say, and I'm so so so thankful to be their mama. I knew becoming a mom was gonna be amazing, but man, have they have made it better than I could have ever thought."

