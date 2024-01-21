IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and children enjoy much-needed time off ahead of Chiefs-Bills clash

Patrick Mahomes will play in his first-ever playoff game on the road on Sunday at High Mark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' big game against the Buffalo Bills, Brittany Mahomes and the couple's two children Sterling and Bronze, enjoyed time at home.

She posted photos on her Instagram story of her children staying warm and playing inside. In one photo, she showed both of her kids playing in a ball pit in the living room. She encouraged other parents to purchase a ball pit for inside playtime but, also gave a warning that picking up the balls afterward becomes a daily chore.

She also shared a short video of her playing with a toy water gun and saying how much their one-year-old son enjoys water. This laid-back day at home comes just days after Brittany Mahomes shared photos of herself and daughter Sterling enjoying the recent snowfall in Kansas City.

The mother and daughter wore matching black sweats and black and blue Nike shoes.

Patrick Mahomes' father discusses meeting Taylor Swift for the first time

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating, everyone in the NFL world has been impressed when they first met the world-famous singer. Pictures of Swift with NFL owners, fans and player's families have gone viral. Now, Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr. discussed meeting the pop star.

In a recent interview with Starcade, the former MLB player said that he has met Swift several times throughout the NFL season. The first time the two met, he said he introduced himself and she went on to say she already knew who he was. Apparently, even the most popular singer in the world has watched Netflix's "Quarterback" docu-series.

“She’s down to earth,” Mahomes Sr. told Starcade. "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

For his part, Patrick Mahomes has also raved about getting the chance to get to know Swift as well. In an interview with CBS, Mahomes said that his wife Brittany has become friends with her which has allowed him to learn more.