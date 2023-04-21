In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops another family shoot as Chiefs QB gears up for another NFL season

Patrick Mahomes' family has continued to grow and bask under the spotlight of social media. From wife Brittany to brother Jackson, the Mahomes' presence on social media warrants for countless comments, posts and photoshoots. In a recent post by Brittany Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posed with his children for a new photoshoot.

Mahomes and Brittany were dressed in white, while their children, Bronze and Sterling, were dressed in white. Adding a couple of group shots, the parents also posed with their children individually.

In fact, even Jackson Mahomes shared the same photos on Instagram story to support his family. Recently active on Instagram, Jackson has been showing support for his sister-in-law online.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

Brittany kept the caption simple, adding a simple 'us' with a red heart.

Just a few days ago, Brittany shared a couple of photos of them celebrating Easter together.

With it being Bronze's first Easter, the family were all dressed in orange colors.

A few days ago, Brittany did a lenghty QnA on her Instagram account, shedding light into details about her life. She even discussed their privacy, or the lack thereof. As per the fitness trainer, fans have approached them even during public outings or days off.

Brittany also revealed hiring bodyguards, especially as she doesn't trust anyone these days.

Patrick Mahomes has already began prepping for the 2023 NFL season

Brittany's post came along as the QB has started sharing his workout clips online. Mahomes seems to be in top form, ready to tackle another season and possibly a third Super Bowl win along with it.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' official IG (@patrickmahomes)

The Chiefs seem to be trying new things, and also invited Boston College's wide receiver Zay Flower to workout with their star QB:

"The Chiefs called Flowers and asked him to work out with Mahomes, according to the report. That’s an unusual arrangement: Teams regularly work prospects out at their schools, their homes or where they’re training, but asking a wide receiver prospect to work out with the team’s quarterback is different.

As per the report, the Chiefs are probably aiming to get input from Patrick Mahomes about Flowers, and whether the WR can be a good fit. Furthermore, coach Andy Reid is known to look for speedy receivers.

