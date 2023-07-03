IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany, and kids get ready for hiking trip ahead of Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes and his family are taking full advantage of the offseason. The family came back to the United States after a lavish vacation and a successful charity event in Hawaii. But it did not take them more than two days to plan a fun and interesting trip.

Brittany Mahomes, the former professional soccer player, and her husband, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, are on the go again. The husband and wife, along with their two children, Sterling Skye and Bronze Lavon, always try their best to spend the maximum amount of time together.

Hence, after the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback attended the team's OTAs, he and his wife decided that they should travel for the entire month before training camp begins.

Brittany Mahomes informed fans about her family's plans (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story).

Brittany shared several pictures on her Instagram story, telling her fans about the change in plans and sounding excited about her trip.

The pictures showed her two-year-old daughter getting pampered as she got get nails done by a technician. In another snap, the siblings smiled brightly. Their father, Patrick Mahomes, also posed for a picture with her daughter behind his back.

Brittany Mahomes shared adorable snaps of her family as they got ready for a fun hiking trip (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story).

Brittany captioned the pictures:

"Mommy take a picture."

"Getting her nails done."

"We are ready to go hiking."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Patrick Mahomes and his wife spent a tranquil time in Hawaii

The Mahomes headed to Hawaii to not only enjoy a peaceful vacation but also to organize the 2023 Aloha Golf Classic event. The charity event was organized by Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and was filled with fun and exciting activities that included golf.

The family of four stunned their fans as they wore tropical-themed outfits and smiled for pictures. Fans loved seeing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes participate in charity events that bring change to the community.

Apart from the charity event, the family took time out of their busy schedule to explore the wildlife and relax on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii. Not only that, but Patrick Mahomes also proved himself to be the "best husband" by doing an act of service for his wife by taking stunning pictures of her during the vacation.

