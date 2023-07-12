IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and Travis Kelce turn heads during Netflix's Quarterback premiere in LA

Quarterback, the NFL's first-ever Netflix docuseries, will soon be available, and to celebrate, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took the red carpet at its premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The two primary weapons of the Kansas City Chiefs each donned white shirts underneath white suits as they posed for the event. Mahomes, as usual, was accompanied by his wife Brittany:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also present were the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie, the Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Mariota (who was an Atlanta Falcon at the time of filming), and comedians Heidi Gardner and Desi Banks:

What is Quarterback all about? An overview of the Netflix docuseries starring Patrick Mahomes

Produced by NFL Films in conjunction with Omaha Productions, the entertainment company of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Quarterback promises to be a deep dive into the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, each of them having different goals for themselves and their respective teams in the 2022 season.

Manning said of its premise:

“Look — we’ve seen quarterbacks mic’d up for a game. We’ve certainly seen training camp. But we’ve never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days."

Each of Quarterback's starring players is in a different position in his career when the show begins.

Patrick Mahomes is, without a doubt, the best quarterback in the league. However, by the time of the series, he has gone two straight seasons without hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, having lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020-21's Super Bowl LV and to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021-22 AFC Championship Game.

Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, is the oldest and most experienced of the three, having been the leader of the then-Washington Redskins from 2012 to 2017 before joining the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. However, he has never made a deep playoff run in his career; and heading into what could be his penultimate season under center, he wants to at least contend for a championship before age and injuries finally overwhelm him.

And finally, Marcus Mariota is in the Atlanta Falcons, struggling to justify the two-year, $18.75-million contract he received upon joining from the Las Vegas Raiders. His team is also struggling as well, even in a very weak NFC South ruled by the Buccaneers.

Poll : 0 votes