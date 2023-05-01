IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate daughter Sienna’s birthday with 125-pound anaconda

Russell Wilson had no shortage of Seahawks fans call him a snake over the erosion of his relationship with Pete Carroll and the team, leading to his eventual exit. However, the Broncos quarterback decided getting a 125-pound anaconda was appropriate for his young child's birthday.

In posts by Russell Wilson and Ciara on Instagram, the couple revealed the snake's presence at a ninja-themed birthday party. While wearing a brown Padres jersey and baseball cap, the quarterback strutted around the soccer field with the same species spawning horror movies.

He appeared to at least keep the snake out of arms reach of the kids for the most part, keeping it on his shoulders and placing mostly himself at risk. In a video posted on the social media platform, Sienna is seen getting what would be a full day's pay in a large chunk of the country.

Will the Broncos reach the playoffs in 2023?

In the video, the child is seen receiving a $100 bill. One can only wonder about the level of mischief someone getting that much money at that age could get into. Either way, the party seemed to go off without a hitch.

Russell Wilson's dangerous offseason leaves fans on edge

Broncos QB at Denver v Baltimore

This was not the first such daredevil move by the quarterback, as he reportedly flipped a golf cart while golfing this offseason. He was in a fairway bunker, according to Broncos Wire. A Reddit user reportedly posted a video of the quarterback attempting to push the cart out of the bunker, but it was deleted.

It appears the quarterback's cart was backing up and didn't see the bunker, flipping the cart over. Everyone was unhurt. Wilson wasn't driving at the time. Broncos fans are already nervous going into the quarterback's first season under Sean Payton and suffering a season-ending injury in the offseason would essentially kill the all-important year before it begins.

With Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and a potential return to 2016-era Jimmy Garoppolo under Josh McDaniels, the team will have an uphill climb in the division.

Of course, assuming they survive the 2023 regular season, they'll also get to contend with any number of AFC powerhouse teams, including the Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Bengals, and others.

Will No. 3 find a way to get the team over .500 for the second time since Peyton Manning retired?

