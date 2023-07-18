IN PHOTOS: Russell Wilson trains with Deion Sanders as Broncos QB preps for training camp

Russell Wilson is working towards a massive comeback season with the Denver Broncos in 2023. His first season with the team was disappointing, to say the least. With Sean Payton now the head coach, all eyes are on the Broncos quarterback to rebound.

As training camp approaches, Wilson is getting in some last minute training. With hopes to improve on the Broncos 5-12 record from last season. On Monday, he and some of his teammates went to visit Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado.

Russell Wilson trains at the Colorado Buffaloes Football complex.

The Colorado Buffaloes Tweeted that Russell Wilson and his teammates were on campus. Which included photos of the Denver Broncos quarterback taking snaps and throwing passes. As well as speaking with Deion Sanders who is heading into his first season as head coach of the team. Perhaps receiving some wisdom from the NFL Hall of Famer.

"Thanks for the Hospitality & letting us @Broncos throw & be around the squad."

The Denver Broncos quarterback shared the post and thanked the team for their hospitality. Mentioning that he and his teammates were thankful for the opportunity to hang out with the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

The Denver Broncos' rookies will report to camp later this week. As for the quarterback and the rest of the team, they will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Russell Wilson and Ciara will close clothing store in Denver

In July 2022, Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara opened their first clothing store, "The House of LR&C" in a Denver area mall. Just a year later, the couple announced that they would be closing the store on July 31, 2023.

Thanks to all who visited us in-store and please visit us at the DIA Airport Pop-Up to Shop Denver! Our Park Meadows location is wrapping up on July 31st. We will offer exclusive deals in-store, come say hi before we go! 🖤Thanks to all who visited us in-store and please visit us at the DIA Airport Pop-Up to Shop @GoodManBrand in Concourse A.

The couple started their LR&C clothing brand in 2020 to help create sustainable clothing. Proceeds from the brand benefit charities in both the Denver and Seattle areas. The brand features additional clothing labels, including: Good Man Brand, Lita, Human Nation, and a children's line named 3BRAND.

Although the store is moving out of the mall location, they have opened a pop-up shop at the Denver International Airport. The LR&C line will also continue to be sold at Nordstrom, Kohl's, and Amazon.

The announcement of the store's closing didn't give any insight on the reason for doing so. With the clothing brand just saying that their time with the location has 'wrapped".

