Sean McVay goes by several descriptions: head coach, husband, football savant.

Now, he can add “father” to those personas after his wife, Veronika Khomyn, announced their pregnancy via Instagram.

Her post reads:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Guess who’s becoming a dad this football season! Baby boy McVay is coming this fall, and we’re so excited to meet him and love on him. I can’t believe he’s been growing in my belly for five months already.”

It’s a perfect Father’s Day gift for the Los Angeles Rams’ primary mentor since 2017.

The excitement of being future parents is evident in these pictures, wherein they also shared the ultrasound image of their baby.

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn are expecting their first baby soon. (Image via Veronika Khomyn on Instagram)

Image via Veronika Khomyn via Instagram

Based on her announcement, Khomyn might be due to give birth by October, which typically coincides with the second month of an NFL regular season. Therefore, it’s uncertain if Sean McVay will delegate coaching duties to assistant head coach Jimmy Lake for one game.

McVay met Khomyn while coaching for the then-Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in 2011. When they met, the former model from Ukraine was a George Mason University student.

They were engaged in Cannes, France, in 2019 and married in June 2022. Per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, the McVays live in a 9,000-square-foot house in the security-gated Hidden Hills Community.

Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Playing at home, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, made the victory for the 37-year-old coach sweeter.

McVay is also the youngest coach to reach the Super Bowl. He was 33 years old when the Rams played in Super Bowl LIII. Unfortunately, they only scored three points in their defeat against the New England Patriots despite having the second-ranked offense that season.

Sean McVay is hoping for another Super Bowl victory with the Rams

Injuries and poor offensive play flipped the Rams’ fate in 2022. They finished the regular season with a 5-12 record one year after winning the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay and the Rams will be in an uphill battle because they will enter the 2023 season with several changes. Jalen Ramsey is already with the Miami Dolphins, while Bobby Wagner returned to the Seattle Seahawks.

Leonard Floyd also signed with the Buffalo Bills, joining Von Miller. Safety Nick Scott signed a three-year contract with the Bengals.

However, the Rams’ core remains with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on offense. Meanwhile, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will continue to anchor their unit on that side of the ball.

Poll : 0 votes