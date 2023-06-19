IN PHOTOS: Stefon Diggs' brother Darez pictured at football camp weeks after allegedly orchestrating elevator attack

The Diggs family hosted a youth football camp this past weekend back home in Maryland. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, his brother Darez, and his youngest brother Trevon, who is the cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, all gave their time to host the camp.

Stefon took to Instagram to post several photos from the weekend-long "Diggs Day" camp held at the University of Maryland. The photos are of the wide receiver helping children at the camp and posing with his younger brothers.

Stefon Diggs also added a caption to the photos, saying that it was a "full circle moment" that the three brothers could host a football camp. He added that having an opportunity to impact young children is always the goal for him and his family:

"Full circle moment… I couldn’t ask for a better Father’s Day weekend. Being around these youngins is always something special.The goal is always to impact the youth. God is great."

Photos from the camp suggest the turnout was great and that the young athletes were having fun.

One thing that caught many off-guard was that Stefon and Trevon's brother Darez was in attendance. The former XFL player is currently under investigation by the LAPD for his role in an elevator attack.

Police are still investigating, but sources have said that Darez is a person of interest. The attack was allegedly planned out ahead of time as part of a robbery attempt. The incident was caught on camera, and police are investigating for possible suspects.

Where did Stefon and Trevon Diggs play college football?

Stefon Diggs was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Montgomery County, Maryland. He had scholarship offers from across the nation, but the 13th-best prospect in the 2012 draft class chose to play close to home.

He played three seasons at the University of Maryland. He was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Trevon Diggs played wide receiver and defensive back throughout high school. He committed to play at the University of Alabama, where he switched to cornerback in his sophomore season, a role he was unsure about at first.

The position change paid dividends through the remainder of his college career. After four seasons at Alabama, he declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

