All is not well in the Diggs family. While Stefon Diggs has been missing from the Buffalo Bills OTAs, younger brother Darez Diggs has found himself in the middle of trouble.

In video footage gained from TMZ, Darez Diggs, a former XFL player, was seen orchestrating a brutal attack on a man in the elevator of an apartment in downtown Los Angles. This incident has come to light a week later, after taking place on 29 May 2023.

As per the video, a man comes out of the elevator once it stops, has a brief conversation with Darez Diggs, and is seen to quickly head back into the elevator and close it.

Darez Diggs, who's also nicknamed Mar’Sean, tries to stop the elevator with his hand and in the meantime, two men come inside and attack the man in the elevator. They are seen grabbing his jewelry and kicking the man in his face as they drag him out to the lobby. They rip his chain off before they bolt.

As per the police report informed to the publication, the suspects had escaped the scene and they seem to have "stolen an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewelry" during the robbery.

Darez Diggs played as safety in XFL in 2020

Darez Diggs followed the footsteps of his elder brother, Stefon Diggs, into the football field. Darez represented the Los Angeles Wildcats in XFL in 2020 before the league was shut down.

Darez Diggs played as Safety in XFL in 2020 (Image via NY Post)

Prior to making it to the XFL as Safety, Darez Diggs played multiple positions in his high school, including wide receiver (WR), running back (RB), and defensive back (DB).

Darez Diggs began his college football career with Morgan State Bears in 2013 and then transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was one of the youngest cornerbacks and helped the UAB Blazers live various conference and division titles.

Just like his elder brother, Stefon Diggs, who is known for his unique fashion taste and pre-game outfits and is also regularly involved in fashion events, Darez Diggs looks to follow the same. Darez Diggs works in the fashion industry, running his own lifestyle brand and clothing line called Blue Boii.

The investigation on the robbery case is still going on and as per the police report, there are no arrests that have been made.

