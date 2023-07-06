In Photos: TikTok star Whitney Risner revisits heartfelt love story with husband Dalton Risner

Whitney Risner and her husband, Dalton Risner, seem to have a perfect relationship. Not only that, but the story behind how they fell in love with each other is equally adorable.

Risner recently uploaded a TikTok video where she looked back on their relationship. In the video, she said that initially she moved from Chillicothe, Missouri, to attend Fort Hays State University. Despite completing her education, she never moved back home and instead fell in love with Risner.

While attending college, she played basketball for the university. There, she heard Kansas State football player Risner's name in passing. Eventually, they met at the Lake of the Ozarks, where her parents have a home. Whitney had a summer job while Risner was vacationing.

After their initial meeting, Risner slid into her DMs, but at the time the basketball player was not single, so she had no option but to friend-zone him.

But after a year, she found herself single and reached out to Risner, who was at Ozarks. They communicated via Snapchat, which then gave way to romance. After he was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft, the two maintained a long-distance relationship. Whitney continued to play basketball and initially was not looking to settle down.

“He was going to the NFL. I was a basketball player and nursing student,” she said. “I was like, ‘What does this guy want?’ I was like, ‘Go enjoy yourself. Why are you trying to make this work?’ He was very patient, and I was immature. He kept being persistent and showing me who he was, and I’m glad it all worked out.”

The two spent much of their downtime together. Risner proposed to Whitney in 2021, and on June 19, 2022, they tied the knot.

Whitney Risner and Dalton Risner celebrated their first anniversary in Cabo

The couple celebrated their love in Cabo, as they wanted to experience the peace and serenity that beaches have to offer. Whitney Risner uploaded a string of photos on her Instagram account and showed her fans the couple's hotel.

In the pictures, fans also saw Dalton, who was just about to take a dip in the ocean. Before making their way to Cabo, the couple were seen attending an NBA Finals game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers.

