IN PHOTOS: Tim Tebow and wife Demi enjoy their perfect summer vacay in Greece

The former Miss Universe and NFL quarterback flew to Greece to enjoy a relaxing summer vacation. Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, looked deeply in love in the pictures she shared.

A few days ago, Demi-Leigh shared a string of pictures on her official social media account. The couple had stayed in Santorini and fell completely in love with it.

According to her, the place was the "most photogenic place" she ever went to. In the pictures, fans could see the model donning a pretty pink dress and also posing under a beautiful bougainvillea tree. The caption of the post was:

"The most photogenic place I’ve been, which means I have so much to share. Starting with the little hints of pink, in the flowers & the sunsets. Love it so much I had to match!"

Her husband, Tim Tebow, also made an appearance in the picture. Fans complimented not only Santorini's beauty but also Demi-Leigh's. Even though the post looked like any other vacation content, many fans started speculating if she was hinting at something big.

The mention of pink flowers and sunsets made fans wonder if Demi-Leigh and Tebow were expecting a child together. They wrote:

Fans wonder if Demi-Leigh will deliver good news to the world (Image Credit: Demi-Leigh Tebow's official Instagram account).

Although a few fans mentioned a potential pregnancy, there was no such indication.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh's private love affair

The details of how Tim Tebow fell in love with Demi-Leigh Tebow are not widely known as they are personal to their relationship. However, it is known that the couple first met in 2018 at a Night to Shine event, which is a prom-like event for individuals with special needs.

They became friends and eventually developed a romantic relationship. The former Denver Broncos QB has expressed his love and admiration for Demi-Leigh, describing her as a strong and independent woman who shares his values and faith. Their shared commitment to their faith and philanthropic work likely played a role in their connection and growing love for each other.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow got married on January 20, 2020. After their wedding, the former QB said to PEOPLE:

"I've been looking forward to three things - the first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It's such a special night."

