IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's heartwarming Father's Day message to his dad and children

Tom Brady honored his father on the special occasion of Father's Day and he even shared how grateful he was to become a father.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a series of pictures on his official Instagram account. The father of three shared how lucky he was to have Brady Sr. as his father. Tom Brady's father has been an influential figure in his life as he credits all of his success to him.

Along with paying a special tribute to his dad, he did not miss out on sharing his experience with fatherhood. Brady has three children, Jack (his 15-year-old son with Bridget Moynahan) plus Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 (his kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen). He wrote:

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most."

Now that the future Hall of Famer is enjoying his time post-retirement and, as a divorced man, he changed his parenting techniques.

Tom Brady reveals parenting style that he and Gisele Bündchen follow

Even though TB12 and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel parted their ways, they still are parents to two children. Hence, they work together to take care of their children and follow a set parenthood style about which he shed some light on when he talked to E!

"My parents taught me a lot of great values. I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids."

Brady shared that he was operating from an entirely different playbook his parents followed when they were raising him. Tom Brady, who has three children, shared that he still tries to raise his children the same way his parents raised him.

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another, to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have a great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

In an exclusive interview, he revealed that the most important part of fatherhood is the small moments one shares with their children. Tom Brady is enjoying his life after retirement and is doing his best to be available to his children all the time.

