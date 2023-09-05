In Photos: Tom Brady's niece Maya steals the show at second Drake concert in a month

Tom Brady's niece Maya Brady is a prolific softball player from UCLA, who is also famous on Instagram for sharing videos from her game day. Maya also regularly posts pictures of herself whenever she embarks on a fun adventure.

Recently, the UCLA graduate attended the Drake concert, which took place in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old athlete posted edgy pictures of herself with her friends.

Fans got to know that she's a huge fan of the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist because she attended the rapper's concert in Nevada for the second time in one month. The caption of the post was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Drizzy was so nice I had to see him twice🖤✨🦉"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

This showed that Tom Brady's niece is one of Drake's true fans. The young athlete even shared a promotional picture of his upcoming album's cover.

While attending the Drake concert, she showcased her enjoyment of music and her ability to have a good time, it is her accomplishments in softball that define her.

Tom Brady's niece recently graduated

Maya Brady, the niece of NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has achieved a significant milestone as she recently graduated from UCLA with a degree in sociology. The joyous occasion was commemorated with the presence of her family, including her grandmother and Tom's mother, Galynn.

Maya's journey has been remarkable, marked not only by her academic success but also by her outstanding college softball career. In 2021, she earned the prestigious title of Pac-12 Player of the Year and displayed impressive statistics that set her apart.

Interestingly, her accomplishments in the realm of softball have now eclipsed those of her renowned uncle during his college football tenure at the University of Michigan.

As Maya stands at the threshold of her future, there is an air of anticipation surrounding her potential career in softball at the professional level. Enthusiastic fans are eagerly awaiting her decision and are optimistic about her prospects for continued success in the sport.