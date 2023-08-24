IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's niece Maya turns heads at recent Drake concert

Sports run deep in Tom Brady's family, as there's another superstar athlete in the family aside from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Maya Brady, the niece of the former quarterback, is a softball player at UCLA. She is not only a rising star in the realm of the sport but has also become an internet celebrity.

Recently, she attended the hit concert of world-acclaimed hip-hop artist Drake in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old uploaded edgy pictures of herself with her friends on her official Instagram account. The caption of the post was a reference to another rap song by 21 Savage.

"Whatever 21 said on Rich Flex 1:06-1:08…"

Maya has been a lifelong fan of Drake; a few days ago, she shared an image of a sketch of a dog with unsettling red eyes. The picture was drawn by the Grammy-winning artist's son and was going to be the album cover for his next album, "All the Dogs."

Know more about Tom Brady's niece

Maya's illustrious career boasts impressive records, including a remarkable 54 home runs and an extraordinary.448 batting average during her senior year. Tom Brady himself has publicly applauded Maya's athletic prowess, crowning her the most dominant athlete within the Brady family circle.

Hailing from a lineage of sports enthusiasts, Maya's DNA resonates with athleticism; her mother, an All-American softball pitcher, and her aunt, married to a former MLB player, stand as testaments.

Maya's fervor for softball ignited at an early age, and her commitment to UCLA's team materialized when she was merely 9 years old.

Unwavering in her support, Maya has stood by Tom Brady's side in all of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, a steadfast presence among the fervor of the stands. Maya's heart also finds resonance with James Dinneen, a former UCLA football player, in a cherished relationship.

Her dedication to excellence extends internationally as well, as Maya proudly represents the United States, wearing the national colors as a formidable member of Team USA's softball team.

