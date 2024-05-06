J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee Katya Kuropas celebrated his NFL Draft selection with a trip to the Bahamas. Over the weekend, the new Minnesota Vikings quarterback shared photos of their trip to the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.

McCarthy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he and Kuropas had to experience a 'dreamy' vacation.

"Grateful for this dreamy escape at #BahaMarResorts with my love, thanks to the amazing."

In some of the photos in the Instagram post, McCarthy shared some sweet snaps of he and Katya Kuropas. The two posed for a mirror selfie and a picture on a balcony. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback also posed with a flamingo in another photo.

Photos from McCarthy's 'dreamy' vacation.

McCarthy also shared some photos of the beach and water along Nassau, Bahamas. A beautiful, pink flamingo walking along the water and the view of the crystal blue water surrounding the island.

Additional photos from McCarthy's Bahamas vacation.

J.J. McCarthy needed the well-deserved trip to the Bahamas after leading the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated season and then a national championship title.

His hard work paid off as he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the tenth overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancee Katya Kuropas celebrated his NFL dreams coming true

J.J. McCarthy saw his NFL dreams come true two weeks ago when the Minnesota Vikings called him and notified him that he was being drafted. McCarthy was at home, surrounded by his family and his longtime love, Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts were seated next to each other when the quarterback's name was announced.

The next day, the couple was flown on a private plane to Minneapolis, where they were greeted by the Minnesota Vikings. Last week, Kuropas finally had a chance to share a post on social media about the NFL Draft experience. Katya Kuropas shared that it was a 'dream come true' that he now gets to embark on the next chapter of his NFL career.

"a dream come true."

In the social media post, Kuropas shared photos of the couple on draft night as well as a photo of their dog, Marley, wearing a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

