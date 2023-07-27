IN PHOTOS: Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy debuts new hairdo

Gia Duddy uploaded another fashion related content where she debuted a new hairstyle.

Will Levis' girlfriend frequently shares content related to her daily life. She posts videos about her shopping sprees, fitness journey, and brand collaborations. Hence, when Gia changed her hairstyle, she showed it to her fans as well.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram account where she let her fans know that she had not changed her hairstyle in a really long time. She said:

"Come with me to get my hair done. I have not had my hair dyed in a minute. Guys, like, you can see where my natural hair starts. It is so grown out. I think I just want a little bit blonde. Balayage? I don't know. Let's find out."

Gia then showed the process of bleaching and dyeing her hair and ended the clip by showing off her luscious curls.

Gia Duddy wanted Target to ban her

The Penn State University graduate uploaded a TikTok video a few days ago. In the video, Gia Duddy said that she went on a shopping spree and bought $50 worth of items that she didn’t even need.

Many fans found her relatable, as this is a common problem among shoppers as they tend to grab items that they do not really need. She said:

"I went to Target today to get one thing. I went to Target to get razors. You know what I left with? $50 worth of sh*t."

"Did I need a new beauty blender? No. Did I need. What is this face? Razors? Probably not. I don't. My beard doesn't look too...I don't know. Um. Did I need an eyebrow pencil? No. Did I need fake nails? Actually, yes. Like, what is my problem?"

While some believed that it was a common problem, other said that Gia faced the issue because now she was earning more.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, Gia Duddy’s social media followers sky rocketed. Since then, the Instagram model has been partnering with brands like Burger King.