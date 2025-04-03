In Pics: Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt shares BTS moments from NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach

The Kansas City Chiefs' CEO Clark Hunt was accompanied by his wife Tavia for the NFL Annual Meetings. The two marked their presence at the event held on Tuesday at the Palm Beach in Florida. The couple were joined by other members of the board as well as the head coach, Andy Reid, and his wife, Tammy.

On Wednesday, Tavia Hunt recapped her memorable moments from the NFL Annual Meetings and other casual outings in Florida with an Instagram post. The IG post featured different pictures, not just from the NFL event but also from Tavia's beautiful times with Tammy Reid. In the caption, Tavia penned down a brief note, reviewing her experience at the Annual Meetings.

"We officially closed the book on an unforgettable 2024 season—the best regular season in franchise history—and reflected on and celebrated the journey. With a new draft class on deck and a fresh season loading, we’re locked in and ready to make 2025 one for the books. Grateful for this incredible crew we get to do life—and football—with," Tavia wrote.

Two days before attending the NFL Annual Meetings, Tavia Hunt celebrated her young daughter Ava and elder daughter Gracie's birthday in style. The mother-of-two penned down emotional notes for both the daughters, attached with her wholesome memories with them.

Tavia Hunt penned down a heartwarming birthday message for daughter Gracie

On Saturday, Gracie turned 26 years old, and her mother Tavia made her special day memorable with a wholesome tribute. Tavia Hunt penned down a heartwarming birthday message for Gracie and shared it via an Instagram post. Praising Gracie for her great qualities, Tavia wrote:

"Happy 26th Birthday, Gracie! My beautiful, strong, wise, and grace-filled girl—how is it possible that you’re 26 today? You are everything your name embodies—pure grace (except for your clutziness!). A quiet leader with the highest standards, a heart for others, and a faith that is unwavering..."

Two days after celebrating her birthday with friends and family, Gracie Hunt dropped "26 life lessons" she has learned in her life so far. Gracie's life lessons came shortly after her ex-boyfriend Cody Keith set the record straight about their breakup.

