  • home icon
  • NFL
  • (In Pics) Fred Warner enjoys seaside family time with wife Sydney and baby Beau ahead of 49ers vs Rams

(In Pics) Fred Warner enjoys seaside family time with wife Sydney and baby Beau ahead of 49ers vs Rams

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:12 GMT
Fred and Sydney Warner with their son, in seaside family photos. (Photos via Sydney Warner
Fred and Sydney Warner with their son, in seaside family photos. (Photos via Sydney Warner's Instagram)

Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on their NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. On Wednesday, ahead of the Week 5 game, the linebacker's wife, Sydney Warner shared a glimpse of family photos.

Ad

Fred and Sydney Warner along with their toddler son, Beau, posed for photos near the coast. In the sweet caption, she called her husband and son her 'home' and how she cherishes every moment.

"my “home” 🤍 forever wishing I could freeze time these days."-Sydney Warner captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the family photos, the family of three shared a sweet moment together with the picturesque water allowing for the perfect background. In another photo, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker held his son Beau on his shoulders and the one-year-old smiled with joy.

Fred and Sydney Warner along with their son Beau. (Photos via Sydney Warner&#039;s Instagram)
Fred and Sydney Warner along with their son Beau. (Photos via Sydney Warner's Instagram)

Some of the photos in the carousel were shared in black and white while others shared focused on a vintage look.

Ad

Fred Warner's wife Sydney showed off baby bump in gameday look

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife Sydney recently shared that they are expecting their second child. Sydney Warner shared a look of her gameday style for the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the photos, her growing baby bump was visible with her 49ers themed cropped top.

Ad

Sydney Warner paired the 49ers red short-sleeved top with denim pants, a blue handbag and white sneakers. In her caption, she shared that even though the 49ers lost, a day spent with her son and husband is all she needs.

"a day with my boys is still a win in my book ♥️"-Sydney Warner wrote in her caption.
Ad

Sydney and Fred Warner announced the exciting news of their second baby just a few weeks ago. They didn't give an exact due date for their second child, but Sydney Warner has said 2026 and that the baby will be born during the NFL season.

The couple, who married in June 2022, welcomed their first child, son Beau Anthony in March 2024.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications