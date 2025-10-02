(In Pics) Fred Warner enjoys seaside family time with wife Sydney and baby Beau ahead of 49ers vs Rams

Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on their NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. On Wednesday, ahead of the Week 5 game, the linebacker's wife, Sydney Warner shared a glimpse of family photos. Fred and Sydney Warner along with their toddler son, Beau, posed for photos near the coast. In the sweet caption, she called her husband and son her 'home' and how she cherishes every moment.&quot;my “home” 🤍 forever wishing I could freeze time these days.&quot;-Sydney Warner captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the family photos, the family of three shared a sweet moment together with the picturesque water allowing for the perfect background. In another photo, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker held his son Beau on his shoulders and the one-year-old smiled with joy. Fred and Sydney Warner along with their son Beau. (Photos via Sydney Warner's Instagram)Some of the photos in the carousel were shared in black and white while others shared focused on a vintage look. Fred Warner's wife Sydney showed off baby bump in gameday lookSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife Sydney recently shared that they are expecting their second child. Sydney Warner shared a look of her gameday style for the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the photos, her growing baby bump was visible with her 49ers themed cropped top.Sydney Warner paired the 49ers red short-sleeved top with denim pants, a blue handbag and white sneakers. In her caption, she shared that even though the 49ers lost, a day spent with her son and husband is all she needs.&quot;a day with my boys is still a win in my book ♥️&quot;-Sydney Warner wrote in her caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney and Fred Warner announced the exciting news of their second baby just a few weeks ago. They didn't give an exact due date for their second child, but Sydney Warner has said 2026 and that the baby will be born during the NFL season. The couple, who married in June 2022, welcomed their first child, son Beau Anthony in March 2024.