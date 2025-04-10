In Pics: Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian Lake hangs out with Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady's daughter Vivian Lake Brady has been having fun in the sun in Miami, Florida. The 12-year-old was seen this past weekend out with her mother Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
Photos of Vivian out on the boat with Bundchen and Valente were posted by a fan account of the former Victoria's Secret model. A snap from Friday showed the mother-daughter duo on the boat near a dock.
There were also photos of Vivian and Valente on the boat on Saturday, taking a selfie and looking at a phone.
Bundchen wore a two-piece brown swimsuit while her daughter opted for a two-piece black swimsuit. Valente donned a monochromatic black look while lounging on the bow of the boat.
Valente and Bundchen welcomed their first child in February. While the couple has been keeping the identity of their child out of the public, there have been reports that they welcomed a baby boy.
Before dating Bundchen, Valente was the Jiu-Jitsu teacher of Vivian and her older brother Benjamin. Bundchen also took Jiu-Jitsu lessons from Valente years before their relationship began.
Tom Brady spent spring break with all three kids
Tom Brady completed his first season on the lead broadcast for NFL on FOX this past season. It culminated with his first opportunity to be on the call for the 2025 Super Bowl.
This offseason, he has been enjoying his time away from football with some much-needed downtime. Some of that has been spent with his three children, including a spring break trip to the mountains. While Brady kept the exact location of his trip under wraps, the seven-time Super Bowl winner declared that it was his family's "favorite spot."
Brady also shared an Instagram story where he had a skiing race with his children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian, who left a message in the snow for him to find.
