In Pics: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa enjoys tropical getaway with Baker Mayfield and wife Emily

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:09 GMT
Baker Mayfield and wife Emily and Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa were on a group trip. (Photos via Emily Mayfield's Instagram/ Marissa Lawrence's Instagram)

Trevor Lawrence and Baker Mayfield may play on for in-state rival teams but, off the field they are in the same friend group. The two quarterbacks enjoyed some fun in the sun with friends as seen in an Instagram post from mutual teammate Robert Hainsey's fiancee Marielle Corbett.

Hainsey was an offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until this past offseason when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His fiancee, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday of a couple's group trip they all took together.

In the photos, Trevor and Marissa Lawrence and Baker and Emily Mayfield can be seen in group photos enjoying time on the water and golf course.

The Lawrence's and Mayfield's were two of the couples on the beach trip. (Photos via Marielle Corbett's Instagram)

Although Marielle Corbett shared the photos this week it's unclear when this group trip took place as the season is underway.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa hosted "Jags Ladies Luncheon" for fellow WAGS

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa hosted a special lunch for fellow wives and girlfriends of the Jacksonville Jaguars. She shared a post on Instagram last week of her preparing for the the special occasion.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback's wife wore a blue and white floral printed dress for the event. Marissa Lawrence shared in the caption how important it is for a team to feel like family and how all of the ladies can support each other through the busy NFL season.

"Jags Ladies Luncheon ‘25. So grateful to be a part of this team and excited for this season!!! I’ve always prayed for our team to feel like family and to be a space for girls to rely on one another in this crazy football life- @ashleyfordcoen cares so much about this and I’m so glad we got to host this together! It’s gonna be an amazing season- Go Jags💙"-Marissa wrote.
Trevor Lawrence is in his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He and his wife Marissa married in April 2021, just weeks before he was embarked on his NFL career.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Bethany Cohen
