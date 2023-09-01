NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Insider notes on Nick Bosa's holdout: Are 49ers willing to splash Aaron Donald money ahead of Week 1?

Insider notes on Nick Bosa's holdout: Are 49ers willing to splash Aaron Donald money ahead of Week 1?

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 01, 2023 19:34 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Insider notes on Nick Bosa's holdout: Are 49ers willing to splash Aaron Donald money ahead of Week 1?

Apart from Chris Jones, the other impact defensive player sitting on the sidelines with a contract dispute is San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. Several weeks ago, I mentioned sources believed the Bosa holdout could stretch into week one. So what’s the latest?

I previously reported that Bosa was looking for Aaron Donald type money, as is Chris Jones. I’m told that the Niners are willing to give Bosa a contract that’s near what Donald is making.

Latest on Nick Bosa's contract demands

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The figures detailed to me earlier today totaled in the range of $30 million to $31 million annually. They could be slightly higher according to my source who told me:

“The Niners will give Bosa in excess of $30 million a year but won’t break the bank for him.”

Also read: NFL insider notes: Chiefs holding firm on Chris Jones offer; why Aaron Rodgers' Jets may not be done wheeling and dealing

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

The sense I’m getting? If Bosa and his team are reasonable, a deal can be completed, which would pay the star pass rusher money close to what Aaron Donald is receiving.

Quick Links

Edited by Tony Pauline
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...