Insider notes on Nick Bosa's holdout: Are 49ers willing to splash Aaron Donald money ahead of Week 1?

Apart from Chris Jones, the other impact defensive player sitting on the sidelines with a contract dispute is San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. Several weeks ago, I mentioned sources believed the Bosa holdout could stretch into week one. So what’s the latest?
I previously reported that Bosa was looking for Aaron Donald type money, as is Chris Jones. I’m told that the Niners are willing to give Bosa a contract that’s near what Donald is making.
Latest on Nick Bosa's contract demands
🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!
The figures detailed to me earlier today totaled in the range of $30 million to $31 million annually. They could be slightly higher according to my source who told me:
“The Niners will give Bosa in excess of $30 million a year but won’t break the bank for him.”
Also read: NFL insider notes: Chiefs holding firm on Chris Jones offer; why Aaron Rodgers' Jets may not be done wheeling and dealing
The sense I’m getting? If Bosa and his team are reasonable, a deal can be completed, which would pay the star pass rusher money close to what Aaron Donald is receiving.