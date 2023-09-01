Insider notes on Nick Bosa's holdout: Are 49ers willing to splash Aaron Donald money ahead of Week 1?

Apart from Chris Jones, the other impact defensive player sitting on the sidelines with a contract dispute is San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. Several weeks ago, I mentioned sources believed the Bosa holdout could stretch into week one. So what’s the latest?

I previously reported that Bosa was looking for Aaron Donald type money, as is Chris Jones. I’m told that the Niners are willing to give Bosa a contract that’s near what Donald is making.

Latest on Nick Bosa's contract demands

The figures detailed to me earlier today totaled in the range of $30 million to $31 million annually. They could be slightly higher according to my source who told me:

“The Niners will give Bosa in excess of $30 million a year but won’t break the bank for him.”

The sense I’m getting? If Bosa and his team are reasonable, a deal can be completed, which would pay the star pass rusher money close to what Aaron Donald is receiving.