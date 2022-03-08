“He's doing all the things that he would need to do" - Insider reveals Tom Brady is keeping himself ready for NFL comeback

Tom Brady is keeping himself in shape, just in case he wants to make a sensational return to the NFL. The 44-year-old retired from the league after 22 years and seven Super Bowl championships.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brady may not be done just yet. Rapoport was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and stated that the 44-year-old is still doing everything he would need to do to keep himself in shape, hinting that he may return.

He said:

“Well, there's two things that are going on. Okay, first of all, I would assume it sounds like, this is like, so dumb, but this is the way somebody who knows Brady very well described it to me. I guess Brady walks around with a jug of water all the time, right, to make sure that he's fully hydrated. I made the joke to someone who knows him very well, who’s known him forever. I go ‘I guess we can retire the jug.’ And this person looked at me like I was crazy.

"He was like, ‘Oh, no, he’s still got the jug like he's still in shape. He's still eating well. He's still doing the TB12 method or whatever. And he's still keeping himself hydrated in case.’ He's still doing all the things that he would do in case he wanted to return. I don't know if he's going to come back. I know it is, at least, possible. I don’t know where the level of possible is, but it is, at least, possible."

Rapoport continued by saying that Larry Fitzgerald hasn't retired and that these kinds of guys like to keep the door open for a potential return.

He said:

"I also know that Larry Fitzgerald still has not retired. And even last year, when it became clear that he was not going to play for the Arizona Cardinals, he still was like, ‘Yeah, we'll see. I'm not retired. You know, all that. So like, it's like these guys want to keep the door open.”

Could Tom Brady potentially return?

Could we see the 44-year-old in the NFL again?

The answer is yes. However, one of the main reasons he chose to retire was to spend more time with his wife and kids. Having been retired for just over five weeks, there is more time to spend with his loved ones.

However, the competitive itch that the Super Bowl champ has could be in need of a scratch, and a return to the NFL would do just that. He is still tied to the Buccaneers after adding an extra year to his deal to help with the team's salary cap, so if he did return, it would be with the Bucs.

If he wanted to try a different team like the San Francisco 49ers (his boyhood team) as many are suggesting, then a trade would need to be made.

While it is still early in the NFL offseason and even though he is retired, Tom Brady continues to dominate the headlines. Could we see TB12 in the NFL in 2022? Only one person knows the answer to that, and that is the man himself.

