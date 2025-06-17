Insider reveals how Micah Parsons' contract situation signals Brian Schottenheimer’s succeeding as Cowboys HC 

After five seasons, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, and Brian Schottenheimer took over. He is expected to help the Cowboys emerge as a competent Super Bowl contender.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently shared his thoughts on Schottenheimer's stint with the franchise. According to him, he has a good chance of succeeding, and a top indicator of that is the way they are dealing with Micah Parsons' contract extension.

"I think Brian Schottenheimer has a good shot to make it as Dallas Cowboys coach, and to me, the Micah Parsons situation is a great illustration of why," Breer said via SI.com on Monday. "While Schottenheimer had plenty of challenges to conquer upon getting a job in January, there's little question that the lingering contract situation surrounding Parsons was way up the list...

"Things easily could've gotten icier. Sometimes, coaches will distance themselves from players in these spots... Instead, Schottenheimer took the basis of his program and put it to work on a smaller scale with Parsons himself. He went the extra mile with the star linebacker...," he added.

Micah Parsons had skipped the voluntary OTAs amidst his stale contract negotiations. However, his decision to attend mandatory minicamp instilled hope in the fanbase that things would work out in the end.

Last week, when the four-time Pro Bowler called Schottenheimer for the 'good night' TikTok trend, the Cowboys head coach showcased his love and support for his player while trying to raise morale.

In April 2024, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie contract. His deal expires following the 2025 season. Thus, analysts and experts urged owner Jerry Jones and his team to quickly finalize a contract. This is to prevent them from overpaying him at the last minute, just like they did with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last year.

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about goals as Cowboys head coach

Schottenheimer served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for two years before being named the head coach. Thus, he has an understanding of the workings of the franchise and the requirements for them to succeed in the league.

During his first press conference in May, Schottenheimer opened up about his goals and ambitions with the team as the head coach:

"I promised myself when I got this opportunity that I wouldn't change. Because I think I've seen too many people change. The guys I've seen change, they weren't very successful. And I plan on being really successful."

The Cowboys last lifted a Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl XXX. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in September.

