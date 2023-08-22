Irina Shayk considers Tom Brady her 'dream guy', as per PEOPLE journalist Anna Lazarus Caplan

Following countless speculation, Tom Brady separated from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, in 2022.

Though the incidents that led to the divorce was a shock to the NFL world, Brady was eventually linked to other celebrities. From model Veronika Rajek to Kim Kardashian, there were several speculations about the seven-time Super Bowl champion's personal life.

For a few weeks now, Brady has been linked to supermodel Irina Shayk.

Following an appearence together outside Brady's house in Florida, the two have been in the spotlight, including their recent appearances.

PEOPLE's Anna Lazarus Caplan shared a few insider details about Shayk and how she feels about the NFL icon. Apparently, Shayk is 'impressed' with Brady. Caplan said:

"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him."

She added:

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

That being said, neither Tom Brady nor Irina Shayk have confirmed anything publicly.

The two were also spotted in Shayk's car, which was when they enjoyed a romantic weekend together.

PEOPLE's source also added:

"There is an attraction. [Brady and Irina Shayk] have never been involved romantically before".

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been turning heads for weeks

Considering their history and fans, there have been multiple opinions and comments made about the rumors. Despite no direct comment from Tom Brady or Shayk, there are other perspectives about the recently retired QB's personal life.

Jess Lucero, a TikTok Radio Host (also working with SiriusXM), said that Shayk and Brady's recent developments could be leading to commitment:

"Irina Shayk is getting rid of her friends in order to maintain her relationship with Tom Brady. It's giving commitment."

Lucero added:

"How funny that a source is going to Page Six to tell them that she narrowed her inner circle...apparently, you didn't get rid of this source, though.

"Irina must be surrounded by cheese muscles because just when you think you got rid of them all, you got someone running to Page Six to tell them that you got rid of them all."

Following his retirement, Brady is spending more time with his children. He recently went to Africa, enjoying some downtime with his daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady and his daughter took a trip to the safari (Images via tombrady on Instagram)

In 2024, Brady is going to begin his contract with Fox Sports as a sports analyst.

