Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's recent interaction is 'giving commitment', claims TikTok Host  

Recently, news broke out that Irina Shayk has been cutting off all her friends to make her relationship with Tom Brady stronger. The Russian model and the former NFL quarterback were seen flirting with each other a few weeks ago.

Since then, rumors started spreading about their alleged affair. However, in order to not take any chances, the Victoria's Secret model made a bold move by cutting ties with some of her more chatty friends.

Page Six reported that Shayk had "narrowed her inner circle" so that there were no leaks.

“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off.”

A TikTok user on the app found this information fascinating, as she thought that one would only take such measures if they wanted to really commit to their new partner. She said:

"Irina Shayk is getting rid of her friends in order to maintain her relationship with Tom Brady. It's giving commitment."

Page Six also revealed that Irina wants her relationship to work with Tom Brady.

“Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Although the Page Six insider gave all the information they had about Shayk and her intentions, the TikTok user said that the model did not do a good job at getting rid of her more loose-lipped friends.

"How funny that a source is going to Page Six to tell them that she narrowed her inner circle...apparently, you didn't get rid of this source, though."

"Irina must be surrounded by cheese muscles because just when you think you got rid of them all, you got someone running to Page Six to tell them that you got rid of them all."

How did Irina Shayk and Tom Brady meet?

Tom and Irina attended the wedding of "billionaire art heir" Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy. There, it was reported that the model was showing a significant amount of interest in the former QB. Some even believed that their meeting at the wedding was the start of their romantic relationship.

After that, the couple was seen in July getting flirty and cozy with each other in Brady's car. Irina allegedly spent the night at Brady's house, and he was dropping her off at her hotel the next day.