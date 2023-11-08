Irina Shayk has perfect two-word response for rampant Tom Brady dating rumors

Before the NFL 2023 season began, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were snapped outside their home, spending some time at Brady's house. As the pictures were shared online, fans started to link the Russian model and the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

In July, TMZ spotted Shayk and Brady in California, the latter also picking the former up from Hotel Bel-Air. The two seemed to have a good time together, with multiple news portals reporting on them.

However, in a recent interview with Elle, Shayk expertly shut down any intrusions about her personal life. When asked about the dating rumors with Tom Brady, Shayk said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“No comment"

Of course, the 37-year-old elaborated on the matter. According to Shayk, her personal life will always be her own business, and she'll divulge details about certain matters only when she feels comfortable talking about it.

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” Shayk asserted. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

It's not certain whether this interview will put a stop on the speculations regarding the Russian model's private life. Shayk, though, has drawn a clear line between her personal and professional life.

Here's how Tom Brady is spending his retirement

Tom Brady seems to have upped his off-field game during retirement. With increased social media activity and more focus on his family, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is spending more quality time with his loved ones.

A few days ago, TB12 dressed up during Halloween, sharing snippets of the amazing time he spent together with his daughter Vivian and son Jack.

Tom Brady and his children's Halloween party, in pictures (image via Tom Brady's Instagram)

Vivian started by dressing as a witch, eventually turning into her pyjamas for a football toss. Brady ended up dressing as a marshmallow, while his son Jack chose to be Deadpool.

In another post, Brady showed his pride about his daughter Vivian's equestrian skills. Present there to too cheer his daughter on, the legendary former QB shared multiple photos of Vivian on a horse.

Image Credit: Brady's Instagram Story

"All love all the time for this one"

While Brady is enjoying his much-needed time off, he is also ready to step up as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. Currently resting and focusing on a few other ancillary things, the 46-year-old has signed a 10-year, $365 million deal with the company. He would probably start working as a commentator from next season.