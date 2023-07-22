“Is that bad?” – Alix Earle’s outrageous TikTok hack has fans wheezing in her comments

Alix Earle has been vacationing in the Hamptons with her family and friends. While she was getting ready to go out for lunch with her family, she let her fans in on a crazy hack.

Earle posts content related to lifestyle and makeup. She especially uploads get-ready-with-me style videos where she does her skincare routine and makeup and gives updates about her daily life.

On this occasion, the New Jersey native promptly told her fans that she ingeniously mended her fractured tooth using the unconventional adhesive of nail glue. She said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cracked my tooth this morning, so I had to, like, use nail glue to put it back on. I don't know if that's bad."

Because her hack sounded peculiar, her followers were left astonished upon learning of this daring feat she undertook to manage the situation.

They reacted in the following way:

These were fans' comments under Alix Earle's TikTok video.

The TikTok star recently gained traction after news of her dating Braxton Berrios, the ex-boyfriend of Sophia Culpo, went viral. This information led to a huge online drama where the Miami wide receiver came out and addressed cheating rumors, which was followed by Culpo releasing her side of the story.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios solidified their dating rumors

Amidst a fortnight of captivating intrigue, fans were utterly astounded when Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle made their long-awaited debut as a couple in the spotlight of the illustrious 2023 ESPY Awards.

Their public appearance served as a momentous revelation, surprising fans who had been engrossed in the enthralling drama surrounding their relationship.

Although the duo refrained from explicitly confirming their relationship through words, their joint appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards has unequivocally substantiated the swirling rumors, validating their relationship to a considerable degree.

Berrios wore a light pink suit, while his date wore a strapless leather dress and paired it with Steve Madden black heels.

Before their official debut as a couple, the model hinted at dating the NFL players. However, his face in her TikTok videos was never revealed.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!