Is Brett Favre running for office? Packers legend opens up on political stance

Brett Favre can't seem to keep himself away from the headlines. The Green Bay Packers legend doesn't shy away from expressing his views, albeit good or bad.

Favre recently appeared on Donald Trump Jr's "Triggered" podcast and had quite an unusual take on news channels. He said:

"If you're watching the news, depending on who you're watching, which, 99.99% of the news is Left. There's a huge agenda and they control the narrative. Best way to squash that is don't watch it. Don't listen."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. Brett Favre was a guest on Junior’s podcast tonight. He says he tells people not to watch the news because 99.9% of it is all controlled by the Left. https://t.co/wIDOa6MQpc

Favre's comments drew quite a bit of flak from fans on social media. Even the man who wrote Favre's biography "Gunslinger" went on to label the former NFL star as an "idiot."

When Donald Jr. then asked the Hall of Famer whether he ever thought about running for office, Favre replied:

"Absolutely not."

While the three-time NFL MVP has refuted the idea of running for election, he has had some intriguing political takes in the past. He was once criticized for his comments about liking Donald Trump's presidential rule.

A few weeks ago, Favre also took time to weigh in on the debate about transgender athletes in sport. He went on to say that it isn't fair when biological males, who identify as transgender females, are allowed to compete in women's sports.

Brett Favre's Missisipi welfare scandal

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre

Over the past few years, Brett Favre has also been embroiled in a scandal in which millions of dollars in Mississippi welfare funding were misused. While the Super Bowl champion has not been criminally charged, reports suggest that he was the driving force behind the scandal rather than just a participant.

It is claimed that Favre had a hand in diverting the welfare money into the construction of the University of Southern Mississippi’s volleyball facility.

Amid the untangling scandal, he filed defamation lawsuits against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi state auditor Shad White in February. The lawsuits stated that Sharpe had made "egregiously false and inflammatory statements" about Favre on the "Pat Mcafee Show."

Poll : 0 votes