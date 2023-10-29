Is Dak Prescott grooving to Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)'? Cowboys stars relays perfect response

The Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams are going against each other, and the Cowboys are leading the game in an impressive manner. All the players are doing their best to defeat their opponents, but is Prescott playing well because of the music he listened to before entering the field?

The starting quarterback of the Cowboys engaged in a conversation with the popular NFL host, Erin Andrews. The sportscaster asked her numerous questions about how he was preparing for the games after a bye week. She also asked about how the team's offense would improve while playing against the Rams.

The final question was:

"What are we listening to in the headphones before we hit the field for pregame?"

Prescott proudly said that he was listening to the music of the British singers Adele and Lil Wayne. But Erin was especially interested to know if he was listening to Taylor Swift's version of 1989. His reply was:

"Yeah, yeah... no, no, no, no, no... sorry America."

It seems like Dak Prescott is not a huge fan of the billionaire pop star's discography.

Steven A. Smith defended Dak Prescott when he faced insensitive comments from the media

The "First Take" host, who is popular for being a Cowboys hater, surprisingly expressed support for Dak Prescott after the quarterback faced insensitive comments from the media. Smith condemned personal attacks and emphasized the importance of treating people with respect.

“We don’t do that stuff on this show. That personal stuff that Dak went through, my heart goes out to him. Lost his mom years ago, lost his brother, went through some trying times himself, we wish him nothing but the best. As a man, as a human being, as a role model, he’s one of the best people in the world.”

“I know that there have been other folks in the media at other shows and stuff like that that might cross that line. It’s something you (Ryan Clark), me, Molly, and all the contributors on this show, we make sure we never do, because we’re human beings first. We make sure that we don’t roll like that.”

While Smith has been critical of others in the past, he defended Prescott and praised him as a role model.