Is Gisele Bundchen behind Tom Brady's absence? Chris Simms hints at serious personal matter

Tom Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL and would usually be in training camp preparing for the upcoming season. However, the quarterback isn’t at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp, leaving some to wonder why.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles made the announcement last week and Brady will not return until after the second preseason game. The absence was referred to as a "personal matter."

On a recent edition of the NBC Sports show Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Chris Simms said that it's weird not to see Brady out there. He senses that the matter is quite serious to be keeping him away, as this is so out of character. He also thinks it must be very personal, otherwise we would know the cause. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, it is weird. You don't expect to see that with Tom Brady. I mean, he's always working, whether it's May, June, July, whatever. I have no gleam here. I have no, like, inside info or feel for a year I've had two people tell me it is a personal matter and that's it.”

Simms continued:

“I got to think it's something, you know, somewhat of a real big issue because it's not just rest. Tom Brady, didn't leave just to go to rest like oh, I'm in need a few weeks off here in the middle of training camp. I find that highly unlikely. I got to think it is a personal matter.”

The Tampa Bay signal-caller asked for time off and was granted it by head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles said the three-time league MVP will not return until after the Buccaneers’ second preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans:

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee. He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship

Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin. Brady also has a son by actress Bridget Moynahan called John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

The reason for Brady's absence from training camp reportedly has nothing to do with the health of any member of his family.

However, there’s speculation that maybe the personal reasons are centered around Bündchen and the family. There have been no reports of any marital riffs between the couple, though speculation will doubtless build. Whatever the personal reasons are for the 45-year-old quarterback's absence, hopefully everything's okay.

