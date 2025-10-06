"Is this hard launch?," "Delete this": NFL fans react to Jayden Daniels, JuJu Watkins linking up after Commanders' win vs. Chargers

Jayden Daniels is going viral on social media for his post-game interaction with USC Trojans basketball star JuJu Watkins. In a video shared by the Washington Commanders, the quarterback is seen greeting his family and friends after the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.After sharing a warm embrace with his mother, Regina, Jayden Daniels then linked up with JuJu Watkins at SoFi Stadium. They did their personalized handshake before the quarterback moved back towards the locker room.You can check out the video below:Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Washington quarterback meeting up with JuJu Watkins.volleyball szn @wbbrandomLINKdelete this rns @katie_pplLINKwait is this a hard launchAJ @jacklynxxLINKThe handshake told me all I needed to know 🙂‍↕️ً ً @wnbabaIILINKthis actually very cute im sorry oomfsDickie G @RichDevallLINKJuju!! Oh the rumours are gonna start again 😂Sha 🖤 @That_CarterGirlLINK@Commanders Oh they got a handshake? They locked in 😂This is not Jayden Daniels and JuJu Watkins' first meeting. Both of them know each other very well, which once led to the rumor mill churning about a potential relationship between them.However, they also once went viral because of the infamous clip of the quarterback's mother interrupting a conversation between them while watching the women's March Madness game between Mississippi State and California. In July, Watkins invited Daniels to her birthday party.Even during this occasion, clips of Regina tagging along with her son went viral on social media. This led to widespread debate about her involvement in her son's life.Washington HC Dan Quinn heaps praise on Jayden DanielsJayden Daniels missed the past two games for the Commanders because of a knee injury. However, he had a successful comeback after Sunday's victory over the Chargers.The quarterback had completed 15 of the 26 passes he attempted for 231 yards. Daniels also recorded one passing touchdown, helping his team to a 3-2 record. In the post-game press conference, coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on Daniels' comeback performance.&quot;He just has an X factor about him,&quot; Quinn said as per ESPN. &quot;On the third and fourth downs that he can create and make plays. The last play he threw a fantastic pass to Deebo so he has those spaces for him.&quot;&quot;He showed a lot of poise. He made good decisions, sometimes he threw the ball away and he got down. That's something we talked about and worked on. Plays that don't show up on the stat sheet but to me and to him knowing that it's a big deal for us to play at our best.&quot;So far this season, Daniels has recorded 664 yards and four touchdowns passing. The Commanders are next scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 at Northwest Stadium.